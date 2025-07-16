iPhone

New Dynamic Island to Have ‘Significant’ Upgrades

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s Dynamic Island experience will have a ‘significant evolution’ over the years, according to a post.

A leaker with the handle ‘Majin Bu’ corroborated a report that the Dynamic Island will have a redesigned user interface and software changes. He revealed that Dynamic Island is set to undergo significant changes ‘in the coming years’, and that Apple has ‘commited to making it more functional and integrated’. The leaker did not reveal more information but teased users to stay tuned for further details.

Dynamic Island may see exciting changes heading to the iPhone 17 and beyond. The feature was initially introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022 but has largely remained on the sidelines. With the rumor, Dynamic Island might move up the interest list when it offers innovative changes on how users could interact with it. The iPhone 17 lineup will debut in fall this year.

