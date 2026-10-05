iPhone

New Feature Coming on iPhone Duo For Easy Toggling

By Samantha Wiley
New Feature Coming on iPhone Duo For Easy Toggling

The new iPhone Duo has a new feature called Focus Mode that can be found on the lock screen of the device. When this feature is active, there will be a new button found above the controls at the bottom that lets you turn it on and off even if you stay on the lock screen.


iOS 27 has been remade to adapt to the first foldable iPhone by Apple in real time, with interfaces that are refaced as you unfold and fold the device; this allows for switching between the two displays.

New Feature Coming on iPhone Duo For Easy Toggling

The foldable iPhone will be available on October 23, with pre-orders starting on October 16. 

The iPhone Duo is the first foldable smartphone to be manufactured by Apple, powered by the A20 Pro chip, bringing in Apple Intelligence and


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