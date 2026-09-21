iPhone

New Features for iPhone 18 Pro Models Releasing Tomorrow

By Samantha Wiley
New Features for iPhone 18 Pro Models Releasing Tomorrow

The iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro will be available on September 18, adding new features to the device. The devices offer new colors: Black, Glacier, and Burgundy for the iPhone 18 Pro line, removing Cosmic Orange.


The device will be powered by the first 2nm chip manufactured for the iPhone, the A20 Pro chip, with a 7-core GPU and 6-core CPU providing you with 20% faster performance in CPU and 40% in graphics. It will get a new camera in the 48MP Fusion Camera, featuring a variable aperture lens that adjusts the light that gets to the lens of your camera for better detail and depth.

New Features for iPhone 18 Pro Models Releasing Tomorrow

The new iPhone 18 Pro models feature a new vapor cooling chamber system that has 3x more surface area compared to the previous model for effective heat dissipation, allowing you to run the device for prolonged hours without overheating. It will feature a C2 cellular modem, Pro Controls in the Camera App, and a Dynamic Island.


Latest News
The AirPods 5 is $4 Off
The AirPods 5 is $4 Off
1 Min Read
Tom Marieb on iPhone Duo
Tom Marieb on iPhone Duo
1 Min Read
Demand for iPhone 18 Pro Looks to be Strong
Demand for iPhone 18 Pro Looks to be Strong
1 Min Read
Teardown Video for iPhone 18 Pro Uploaded
Teardown Video for iPhone 18 Pro Uploaded
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is $19 Off
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Compatibility Between iPhone 17 Pro Case for iPhone 18 Pro
Compatibility Between iPhone 17 Pro Case for iPhone 18 Pro
1 Min Read
ROSE Featured in New Camera Ad for iPhone 18 Pro
ROSE Featured in New Camera Ad for iPhone 18 Pro
1 Min Read
United States iPhone 18 Pro Max Feature Snapdragon X80 Modem
United States iPhone 18 Pro Max Feature Snapdragon X80 Modem
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
New iPhone 18 Pro Charges Faster than Previous Model
New iPhone 18 Pro Charges Faster than Previous Model
1 Min Read
Apple to Pay More Money for Storage and RAM Next Year
Apple to Pay More Money for Storage and RAM Next Year
1 Min Read
The M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB is $49 Off
The M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?