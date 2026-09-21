New Features for iPhone 18 Pro Models Releasing Tomorrow

The iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro will be available on September 18, adding new features to the device. The devices offer new colors: Black, Glacier, and Burgundy for the iPhone 18 Pro line, removing Cosmic Orange.

The device will be powered by the first 2nm chip manufactured for the iPhone, the A20 Pro chip, with a 7-core GPU and 6-core CPU providing you with 20% faster performance in CPU and 40% in graphics. It will get a new camera in the 48MP Fusion Camera, featuring a variable aperture lens that adjusts the light that gets to the lens of your camera for better detail and depth.

The new iPhone 18 Pro models feature a new vapor cooling chamber system that has 3x more surface area compared to the previous model for effective heat dissipation, allowing you to run the device for prolonged hours without overheating. It will feature a C2 cellular modem, Pro Controls in the Camera App, and a Dynamic Island.