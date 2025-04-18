iPhone

New foldable iPhone leak reveals camera and screen resolution details

By Samantha Wiley
Foldable iPhone

A new leak on social media platform Weibo tells more about the ‘iPhone Fold’ and its specifications.

The rumor claims that the foldable iPhone will have an under-screen camera and two high-res screens. On Weibo, ‘Digital Chat Station’ claimed that the upcoming device will have two displays, one of which will measure 7.76 inches. This matches the Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that the inner screen will be at 7.8 inches. Furthermore, the leaker said that the internal screen will have a 2713 x 1920 resolution, or a 428 pixel per inch density. For the outward-facing display, it will have a 5.49 inch screen and a 2088 x 1422 resolution, and a 460ppi density.

Foldable iPhone

In addition to the resolution and ppi, Digital Chat Station said that the camera style will be different. Specifically, the use of an under-screen technology. Apple has not said anything about the foldable iPhone, but we can expect it to debut a few years from now.

