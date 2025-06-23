New Foxconn Facility in India to Make iPhone Casing

Apple supply partner Foxconn is building a new facility to produce iPhone casings in India, as per The Economic Times.

The site for the new building is in Tamil Nadu, Oragadam ESR Industrial Park. Foxconn has acquired around half a million square feet within the industrial zone and has started construction of the facility. The site is right next to the company’s display module assembly location and is currently in the advanced development stage. This will also supply Apply for the components.

The report marks the first time iPhone casings will be manufactured in the country. Foxconn initially planned to assemble iPhones in India, but has made changes and is now the second to make iPhone casings, with Tata Electronics being the first. Tata Electronics, located in Tamil Nadu, is the primary supplier for casing and is believed to be ramping up to produce 100,000 units for Apple.