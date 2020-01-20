New iPhone 11 ‘Slofie’ videos released

One of the main selling points of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 is the camera. Today, Apple highlights that feature when it released two new ‘Slofie’ videos on its official YouTube channel.

‘Whiteout’ and ‘Backflip’ are two new additions to the ‘Slofie’ video series. The two 15-second videos show off the iPhone 11’s lens capability, particularly its slo-mo capturing technology. Professional snowboarders on ice take to their favorite sport and record themselves in slow motion.

‘Whiteout’ and ‘Backflip’ join existing slofie videos captured on the iPhone 11- ‘Group Slofie’, ‘Slofie in the Rain’, ‘Slofie on iPhone 11’ and ‘Slofie to the Beat’. All of the content are available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

‘Slofie’ is the term used to record slow motion videos using the front camera on an iPhone. This isn’t possible with older models of iPhones, but Apple has added it to the iPhone 11 lineup, thus enabling the trend.