New iPhone 13 product pages show up on Apple.com

Apple has rolled out new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 product pages that detail key features of each device in an overview style.

The new pages can now be viewed and are linked through the iPhone menu bar on Apple.com, particularly the UK, US, Germany, Australia and others. It’s recommended to do a refresh to see the new pages for those who have bookmarked it.

The features have photos along with a short description- for example, the A15 chip photo has a caption ‘the fastest chip in a smartphone’ on it, along with a small ‘plus’ icon on the lower right side. Clicking or tapping on the icon will reveal additional details about the feature.

In some regions like Canada, the website may have the original product pages. Older pages with direct links may still be viewed even when the regional website has the newer ‘Key Features’ pages.