New iPhone 16 Pro rumors surface

New rumors surrounding the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro have surfaced online.

Based on several rumors and leaks, the next iPhone will have notable and significant upgrades. Display Supply Chain Consultants’ Ross Young mentioned that both the Pro Max and Pro models will have a 6.9-inch and 6.3-inch screen, respectively. In line with this, they will have a taller aspect ratio compared to this year’s iPhone 15.

Also, a new button labeled ‘capture’ will debut on the smartphone. The purpose is yet unknown but it’s believed that it will be placed below the power button. An upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera will make its appearance on the 16th-generation iPhone, according to Hong Kong tech analyst Jeff Pu. Wi-Fi will be bumped up to 7 and allow the devices to send and receive in 6, 5, and 2.4GHz.

Lastly, the upcoming iPhone 16 will have advanced 5G chips, 5x optical zoom, and the A18 Pro chip.