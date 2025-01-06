iPhone

New iPhone 17 Air information leaks

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Air

A new report from South Korea revealed the price range and thickness of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

Sisa Journal from South Korea recently said that the ultra-thin iPhone 17 model, dubbed the iPhone 17 Air, will have a thickness of only 6.25 mm. If this were the case, then it would be the thinnest iPhone yet and take the 6.9 mm iPhone 6 out of the top spot. More than that, the iPhone 17 Air will be 25% thinner compared to the iPhone 16 Pro models and 20% thinner compared to the base iPhone 16 models. Similar reports put the thickness at 5 mm while the rest have settled to 6 mm.

iPhone 17 Air

As for the price, Sisa Journal said that the iPhone 17 Air will have a $899 starting price tag in the US, which is around the same as the iPhone 16 Plus.

