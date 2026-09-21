iPhone

New iPhone 18 Pro Charges Faster than Previous Model

By Samantha Wiley
New iPhone 18 Pro Charges Faster than Previous Model

The new iPhone 18 Pro is able to charge faster than the previous model. The device can go from 0% to a full charge in under an hour with a strong charger, compared to the previous model with a charging time of 81 minutes.


Apple also made claims that the new iPhone 18 Pro Max can get to 50% in 15 minutes, 5 minutes faster than the iPhone 17 Pro. The iPhone 18 Pro Max achieved a 52W charging speed peak during the first 12 minutes of charging.

New iPhone 18 Pro Charges Faster than Previous Model

Tech specs from Apple claimed that to get the fastest charging speeds for your iPhone 18 Pro requires you to have a 60W or higher power adapter capable of Adjustable Voltage Supply. The company distributes a charger that does this for $39, called the 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max charger.


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