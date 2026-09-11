New iPhone 18 Pro Max Heavier Than Previous Model

The iPhone 18 has been announced, featuring the same dimensions as the previous model but is heavier by 16 grams compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The new device weighs 249 grams, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max weighs 233 grams.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are given a new and bigger vapor chamber for better heat dissipation, with the A20 Pro providing you with better power efficiency and 40% increased sustained performance. The materials are more thermally conductive for the new vapor chamber that the devices have.

The heavier device of the two is the newly announced iPhone Duo, weighing in at 254 grams. It’s the heaviest iPhone Apple has produced. With the iPhone 18 Pro Max featuring the same dimensions as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, you can use the cases from the previous models for your new iPhone 18 Pro Max.