New iPhone 18 Pro Models A Bit Easier to Repair

Repairability data has been released by Apple in a sheet for product information needed by the EU regulations for energy labeling. The repairability score for the new iPhone 18 Pro hints that the new models are a bit easier to fix than the previous model.

Smartphone manufacturers are required by the EU to rate the repairability of their devices by themselves in different categories such as spare parts, duration for software updates, fasteners, disassembly depth, and tools. Each section is given a score of 0-5, with the iPhone 18 scoring an overall index of 3.14, an improvement from 3.04 for the previous model.

We are waiting on the teardown video from iFixit so we can take a look at the internal components of the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max when the devices are released on the 18th of September.