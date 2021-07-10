New iPhone ad highlights night mode selfies

Apple has recently released a new advertisement video for the iPhone 12, labeled ‘In The Dark’ and focuses on Night Mode shots.

The video is just a bit over the 30 second mark and features a man who takes various selfies in different low-light conditions. He hides under the bed, in a box in the garage, in curtains and even while outside at night. The spot highlights the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12’s Night Mode, which works several images together to create the best possible photo.

The music in the background is YG’s ‘In the Dark’.

Night Mode for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 was introduced in 2019. Multiple images are captured, then sent to the devices’ chip for processing. Algorithms align the images to eliminate blur and errant movements, and color, contrast and de-noising tech are added.

The iPhone 12 also has Night Mode for the Pro Max and Pro.