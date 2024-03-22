New iPhone ad ‘Nice Try!’ revealed

Apple has released a new ad to showcase the iPhone 15’s Face ID security feature.

The 38-second ad, titled ‘Nice Try!’ starts at a family gathering where people are talking. A woman spies a message on another person’s phone and goes to lengths to try and unlock it. The iPhone gets passed from one to another as they try to unlock the device using Face ID. Finally, the owner comes and sees the message, then uses her face to unlock the iPhone 15. As the ad ends Apple puts a tagline ‘Helps keep secrets safe’ to show that the Face ID protects the user’s privacy.

The video ‘Nice Try!’ is available to watch on the official YouTube channel, along with other iPhone-related ads. Users can stop messages from being read on the Lock Screen by going into Settings, Notifications, then Show Previews and choosing When Unlocked.