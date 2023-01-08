New L’Oreal ‘Brow Magic’ device utilizes the iPhone to print eyebrows

Makeup and beauty company L’Oreal has launched a new device that can print eyebrows with the help of an accompanying iPhone app.

The Brow Magic is the latest device from L’Oreal, offering personalized eyebrows without having to go to a salon. The tech product was manufactured in partnership with Prinkler. The handheld device churns out a 1,200 dpi resolution through 2,400 nozzles and uses Modiface AR technology.

Users will first need to download the Brow Magic app and have their faces scanned. The app outlines several print options, including thickness, shape, and effect. The AR technology can also recommend micro-shading, micro blading, and filler effects. The user gets a primer and a topcoat finish to preserve the print.

L’Oreal says that the eyebrow print can be easily erased using makeup remover. The Brow Magic product is expected to launch to the public this year, but there’s no exact date as of the moment.