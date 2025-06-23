New OLED Component May Debut on 2027 iPhone

The Elec recently reported that Apple is planning to use more efficient OLED components for the 2027 iPhones.

Apple is thinking of upgrading the display technology for more efficient battery consumption. The current OLED components are low-temperature polycrystalline oxide, but it seems that the Cupertino-based company will use LTPO3 OLED in the 2027 iPhone lineup. This year, it’s believed that LTPO2 (low temperature polycrystalline oxide) components will be used for the iPhone 17. In a granular sense, the switches that control the display pixels might be replaced by efficient parts.

The Elec said that Apple intends to introduce LTPO3 technology for the iPhone 17 Air to compensate for the reduced space. It’s worth noting that the Apple Watch Series 10 already utilizes LTPO3, and its success could mean Apple could start scaling it for the iPhone. Moreover, both LG and Samsung are reported to produce the OLED components.