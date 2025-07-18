New ‘Orange’ Color Arriving to the iPhone 17 Pro

A new color option is said to be available for the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro, as per a social media post.

Advertisements

A user with the handle ‘Sonny Dickson’ said that the next iPhone Pro will have a ‘copper-like’ orange colorway. The leaker supported the claim with images of lens covers which were for the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro. There were five labels in all, namely orange, dark blue, silver, gray, and black. The silver, gray, and black might correspond to the White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Black Titanium found on the iPhone 16 Pro. The blue cover suggests that Apple will re-introduce the Blue Titanium found on the iPhone 15 Pro.

It’s the first time an orange color will arrive for the iPhone Pro lineup. Colors are subject to change until the time the iPhone 17 launches in September.