New Pro App and 8x Zoom Arriving on iPhone 17 Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Several camera-related features may be arriving on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple’s iPhone Pro lineup has the distinction of improved camera and video capabilities. The trend might continue with recent online leaks. Specifically, there will be three upcoming additions to the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro. First, the telephoto lens will have an 8x optical zoom compared to the 5x of the iPhone 16 Pro. Furthermore, there will be a new button called Camera Control. This will allow easy access to the camera and related settings.

The third feature is an app called the Pro Camera for handling videos and photos. It’s said that the app will compete with Kino, Filmic Pro, and Halide. It’s not yet clear if it will be an exclusive app for the Pro models. The leaker also mentioned that the rumors about a new ‘copper’ color for the iPhone are true.

