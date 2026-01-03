New Promo Ad Uploaded by Apple for iPhone 17 Pro 8x Optical Zoom

A new ad under “Shot on iPhone” has been released by Apple promoting the camera of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, showcasing the feature 8x optical zoom. The ad features a montage of quick zooms to exhibit the capabilities of the iPhone 17 Pro.

The video description of Apple for the Detectives 8x Zoom ad highlights the lens’s focal length at 200mm. The 8x zoom is a new feature introduced by Apple this year that’s only available to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The iPhone 16 Pro models were the only devices to have 5x optical zoom, which were released back in 2024.

The description of the Crash Zoom Detectives video says that at 200 mm, this is the longest telephoto lens for the iPhone ever, so you can get insanely close using your iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max.