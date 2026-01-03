iPhone

New Promo Ad Uploaded by Apple for iPhone 17 Pro 8x Optical Zoom

By Samantha Wiley
New Promo Ad Uploaded by Apple for iPhone 17 Pro 8x Optical Zoom

A new ad under “Shot on iPhone” has been released by Apple promoting the camera of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, showcasing the feature 8x optical zoom. The ad features a montage of quick zooms to exhibit the capabilities of the iPhone 17 Pro.


The video description of Apple for the Detectives 8x Zoom ad highlights the lens’s focal length at 200mm. The 8x zoom is a new feature introduced by Apple this year that’s only available to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The iPhone 16 Pro models were the only devices to have 5x optical zoom, which were released back in 2024.

New Promo Ad Uploaded by Apple for iPhone 17 Pro 8x Optical Zoom

The description of the Crash Zoom Detectives video says that at 200 mm, this is the longest telephoto lens for the iPhone ever, so you can get insanely close using your iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max.


Latest News
The iPad Mini 7 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular is $100 Off
The iPad Mini 7 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Rival Samsung Holds Major Year End Sale
Apple Rival Samsung Holds Major Year End Sale
1 Min Read
Apple Submits Appeal Versus $1.8 Billion App Store Fees in the UK
Apple Submits Appeal Versus $1.8 Billion App Store Fees in the UK
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold 3D Rumored Design Leaks Online
iPhone Fold 3D Rumored Design Leaks Online
1 Min Read
Apple’s AirPods 4 are on Sale at $99
Apple’s AirPods 4 are on Sale at $99
1 Min Read
Production of the Apple Vision Pro Sees A Cutback of Over 95%
Production of the Apple Vision Pro Sees A Cutback of Over 95%
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold May Be Coming Earlier Than Expected
iPhone Fold May Be Coming Earlier Than Expected
1 Min Read
Trailer For Season 3 Of Shrinking Released
Trailer For Season 3 Of Shrinking Released
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM/512GB SSD is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM/512GB SSD is $200 Off
1 Min Read
The Mac Pro May Be Done
The Mac Pro May Be Done
1 Min Read
Standard iPhone 18 Model Won’t Launch This Year
Standard iPhone 18 Model Won’t Launch This Year
1 Min Read
Ford Will Remain To Back Up Apple CarPlay
Ford Will Remain To Back Up Apple CarPlay
1 Min Read
Lost your password?