New Report Corroborates Split iPhone Release Dates

By Samantha Wiley
The rumored plan that Apple will be switching up their launch cycle for the iPhone seems to be more credible with additional sources. A new report from Nikkei Asia corroborates claims made earlier by Ming-Chi Kuo, Bloomberg, and The Information.


The company will reportedly prioritize the first foldable iPhone with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max for this year in the second half, and then the base iPhone 18 models will be introduced during the first half of next year, though there is no official confirmation from Apple yet.

The strategy for a split release looks to maximize the use of resources and the revenue of the company as prices for memory chips increase. With suppliers shifting resources for AI companies, the pressure comes at a crucial moment for Apple. To mass produce their foldable iPhone means it will need new materials and more complex techniques for its manufacture.


