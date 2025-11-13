iPhone

New Satellite Features In Development for the iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
New Satellite Features In Development for the iPhone

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports in his newsletter, Power On, that new features for satellite connectivity for iPhones are in development.


Apple is planning to add the following:

New Satellite Features In Development for the iPhone

Photos via satellite in Messages, where iPhones receive support for sending images in the Messages app with the use of satellite connectivity

Natural Usage, where you get connectivity from the satellite in environments indoors without having to point your iPhone up to the sky

5G support, where cell towers are able to use satellites to expand coverage

Satellite API framework, extending connectivity to third-party apps, where API will let developers incorporate satellite connectivity in their apps voluntarily


Apple Maps, which would allow you to navigate Apple Maps even without Wi-Fi and cellular connection, via satellite

Apple has no apparent plans to enable video calls, web browsing and phone calls using satellites as of now. The satellite connectivity features offered by Apple can be accessed for free, but Apple plans to add a price to it, where users gain access to more advanced capabilities.

The new features that are in the making will need upgrades to the infrastructure of Globalstar. Apple has helped with financing, and the upgrades could come faster if SpaceX decides to acquire Globalstar.


Latest News
OLED Display May Be Exclusive To M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro Models
OLED Display May Be Exclusive To M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro Models
1 Min Read
The 11-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB is $50 Off
The 11-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Severance and F1 The Movie Earns Nominations For Emmy Awards
Severance and F1 The Movie Earns Nominations For Emmy Awards
1 Min Read
Leaders of Apple TV Reflect On Their Success
Leaders of Apple TV Reflect On Their Success
1 Min Read
Pluribus Hit With Rough Release As Outage Occurs with Apple TV
Pluribus Hit With Rough Release As Outage Occurs with Apple TV
1 Min Read
The AirTag 4-Pack is $34 Off
The AirTag 4-Pack is $34 Off
1 Min Read
Public Beta For macOS 26.2 Tahoe Released
Public Beta For macOS 26.2 Tahoe Released
1 Min Read
Under-Screen 24MP Camera Coming to iPhone Fold
Under-Screen 24MP Camera Coming to iPhone Fold
1 Min Read
24MP Front Facing Camera Coming to iPhone 18 Models
24MP Front Facing Camera Coming to iPhone 18 Models
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS Is $119 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS Is $119 Off
2 Min Read
Apple Informed By TSMC On Price Increase
Apple Informed By TSMC On Price Increase
1 Min Read
First iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 Public Betas Rolled Out
First iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 Public Betas Rolled Out
1 Min Read
Lost your password?