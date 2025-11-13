New Satellite Features In Development for the iPhone

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports in his newsletter, Power On, that new features for satellite connectivity for iPhones are in development.

Apple is planning to add the following:

Photos via satellite in Messages, where iPhones receive support for sending images in the Messages app with the use of satellite connectivity

Natural Usage, where you get connectivity from the satellite in environments indoors without having to point your iPhone up to the sky

5G support, where cell towers are able to use satellites to expand coverage

Satellite API framework, extending connectivity to third-party apps, where API will let developers incorporate satellite connectivity in their apps voluntarily

Apple Maps, which would allow you to navigate Apple Maps even without Wi-Fi and cellular connection, via satellite

Apple has no apparent plans to enable video calls, web browsing and phone calls using satellites as of now. The satellite connectivity features offered by Apple can be accessed for free, but Apple plans to add a price to it, where users gain access to more advanced capabilities.

The new features that are in the making will need upgrades to the infrastructure of Globalstar. Apple has helped with financing, and the upgrades could come faster if SpaceX decides to acquire Globalstar.