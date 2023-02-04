New ‘Shot on iPhone 14 Pro’ video goes live

Apple shared a new video of its ‘Shot on iPhone 14 Pro’ segment on its official YouTube channel.

‘Shot on iPhone 14 Pro: Fursat – A Vishal Bhardwaj Film’ is 30 minutes in length and features a ‘magical story’ of one man’s quest to control the future. The film is shot entirely on an iPhone 14 Pro and has renowned director Vishal Bhardwaj manning the helm. The video stars two popular actors Ishaan and Wamiqa Gabbi, luminaries in the Indian acting scene.

‘Fursat’ is the latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ video to come out. Apple continually partners up with directors to showcase the iPhone’s camera capabilities and is archived on the official Apple YouTube channel.

The iPhone 14 Pro is Apple’s newest flagship product and features a 48MP camera lens with Wide and Action Mode features. With Action Mode on, videos captured will be smooth and have fewer unwanted motions, vibrations, and shaking.