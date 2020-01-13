New ‘Shot on iPhone’ celebrates Chinese New Year

Apple has shared a new ‘Shot on iPhone’ video that highlights Chinese New Year. The film, entitled ‘Daughter’ is 8 minutes long.

‘Daughter’ stars Zhou Xun, with Theodore Melfi as the director. As the series suggests, the whole video was captured using an iPhone 11 Pro. Theodore Melfi is the director of the 2017 Oscars Best Picture nominated film. It’s a story about three generations of Chinese women who gather on Chinese New Year.

Aside from the ‘Shot on iPhone’ film Apple has also released a ‘behind the scenes’ video, which details how Melfi and his crew were able to get the shots using an iPhone 11 Pro. It’s three and a half minutes long and showcases the angles and equipment used to make the story.

A week before, Apple has launched a ‘Shot on iPhone’ contest that encourages iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 owners to send in their best Night Mode photos.