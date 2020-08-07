New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Film Revealed

Apple has shared a new ‘Shot on iPhone’ video featuring vertical recording.

‘Stunt Double’ is a short film shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro and lasts 9 minutes long. The director of the piece is Damien Chazelle, known for winning an Academy Award. The central idea of the unusual angle is to showcase vertical alignment on classic genres, which ranged from westerns to spy flicks, and silent films to action movies.

Alongside the video, Apple has uploaded a ‘behind the scenes’ take on ‘Stunt Double’. The 5-minute feature takes the viewers to how each scene was shot to recreate a cinematic feel. Furthermore, there are tips on how you could compose vertical screen shots and use the wide angle lens. Insights from April Napier, Shane Valentino and DP Linus Sandgren are included.

Both ‘Stunt Double’ and Making Vertical Cinema- Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle are available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.