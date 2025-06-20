iPhone

New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Short Film Debuts

By Samantha Wiley
A new video ad from the ‘Shot on iPhone’ series has appeared on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

‘Shot on iPhone 16 Pro / Big Man – Starring Stormzy’ is roughly 20 minutes in length and features Michael ‘Stormzy’ Omari, the British rapper. There’s also a behind-the-scenes video that’s around four minutes in length. In the short film, Stormzy is a washed-up musician named Tenzman, who meets two kids. The group goes on a journey that inspires Tenzman to create new music. Aneil Kara serves as the director, the same person who made ‘The Long Goodbye’ and ‘Surge’. The accompanying behind-the-scenes video highlights the iPhone 16 Pro’s 4K shooting mode at 120fps, Audio Mix, playback speed adjustments, and Camera Control.

Both videos are available to watch for free on Apple’s official YouTube channel. ‘Shot on iPhone 16 Pro – Big Man Starring Stormzy’ is the latest in the ‘Shot on iPhone’ film series.

