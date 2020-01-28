New Shot on iPhone video ‘Powder’ now available

Apple today has shared a new addition to its ‘Shot on iPhone’ series, which highlights the iPhone 11 Pro’s camera and photographic capabilities. The two-minute long video, titled ‘Powder’ features current and previous Winter X Games participants doing their thing, snowboarding down the length of valleys and slopes at Baldface Lodge in Canada.

Ben Ferguson, Kimmy Fasani, Danny Davis and Red Gerard plow down untouched ‘powder’ in British Columbia Interior’s backcountry in the famed lodge.

Apple’s Shot on iPhone series regularly gets updates every time a new iPhone model comes out. In the ‘Powder’ video the iPhone 11 Pro’s camera, especially the wide angle sensor and triple lens was used to capture footage. In previous videos, the devices’ super wide angle and telephoto lens were highlighted.

The last update in the Shot on iPhone series was a Chinese New Year tribute, Fire and Ice Shot as well as a Night Mode Photo Challenge.