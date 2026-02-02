New Software for iPhone 5s Released

Apple launched a refreshed version of iOS 12 for gadgets that still run on the operating system. The update comes 8 years after its release. The iPhone 5s and 6 can be updated with iOS 12.5.8, hinting that the company will remain to support the devices after its release 13 years ago for the iPhone 5s, and 12 years ago for the iPhone 6.



iOS 12.5.8 branches out the certificate needed for features like FaceTime, device activation and iMessage, meaning that the features will work after next year in January. As of now the iPhone 5s and 6 got a software update 3 years ago.

The iPhone 6s launched 11 years ago and got a security update in September of 2025 alongside the iOS 15.8.5 roll out. The gadget then got another update today with iOS 15.8.6 which added the same extension certificate.