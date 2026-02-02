iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Apple launched a refreshed version of iOS 12 for gadgets that still run on the operating system. The update comes 8 years after its release. The iPhone 5s and 6 can be updated with iOS 12.5.8, hinting that the company will remain to support the devices after its release 13 years ago for the iPhone 5s, and 12 years ago for the iPhone 6.


iOS 12.5.8 branches out the certificate needed for features like FaceTime, device activation and iMessage, meaning that the features will work after next year in January. As of now the iPhone 5s and 6 got a software update 3 years ago.

The iPhone 6s launched 11 years ago and got a security update in September of 2025 alongside the iOS 15.8.5 roll out. The gadget then got another update today with iOS 15.8.6 which added the same extension certificate.


Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the revamped personalized Siri is planned for release next month. It is still uncertain if Apple will host a big event to exhibit the personalized AI and the upgrades or if briefings will be held privately with the media. The revamped Siri is involved in the iOS 26.4 update with beta being available next month and then the public will be able to access the new AI in March or April. The revamped AI will be accessible for consumers who have an iPhone 15 Pro or recent model. SIri is anticipated to be even better by the time iOS 27 comes as the company is thinking of turning Siri into a chatbot, full out, where users can have conversations with the AI. This will turn the AI into something similar to Gemini and ChatGPT but it is built-into Apple devices like the iPad, Mac and iPhone and can be used without an app.
