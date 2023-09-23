New Zealand and Australia to get iPhone 15 first

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 devices will soon arrive to New Zealand and Australian customers.

Pre-orders of the iPhone 15 will start being dropped off to customers in the two regions. The AirPods Pro with USB charging, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch Series 9 are expected to be shipped as well. There are posts on social media on customers who received their units and shared pictures of their new smartphones. Australian customers can also buy an iPhone 15 at their nearest Apple Stores, which unfortunately isn’t available in New Zealand.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pro are sold out in terms of pre-orders, although more units are expected to arrive come October or November. The demand for the non-pro units won’t be as high, which means there’s a greater chance to snag one up on official Apple outlets.

After New Zealand and Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America customers are next.