iPhone

Newest 5G modems limited only to iPhone Pro

By Samantha Wiley
The latest 5G modem from Qualcomm may only be included in the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.

Jeff Pu, a technology analyst mentioned in his research note that the Snapdragon X75 modem will be only added to the iPhone 16 Pro models. The others, namely the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 will still have the Snapdragon X70 that’s found in the current iPhone 15 lineup. The differentiation in hardware is apparently a strategy change for the Cupertino-based company.

Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon X75 in February last year, featuring faster 5G upload and download speeds, improved carrier aggregation, and more. The combined sub-6GHz 5G and mmWave transceiver has made it smaller, taking up 25% less space for circuit boards. Moreover, it’s more efficient and uses 20% less energy. Apple is believed to be developing an in-house 5G modem for its iPhone lineup but has faced challenges and delays along the way.

TAGGED: ,
