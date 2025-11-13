iPhone

Next-Generation iPhone Air Delayed Due to Poor Sales

By Samantha Wiley
Next-Generation iPhone Air Delayed Due to Poor Sales

Sales for the new iPhone Air were quite underwhelming to the point where Apple chose to delay the release of the next iPhone Air, which was set for release with the new iPhone 18 Pro next year. The iPhone Air was released in September this year, and reports of manufacturing cuts and poor sales surrounded it. Some suppliers have halted production, while shipments have been scaled back. 


 It has been difficult for Apple to find a fourth iPhone to release along the main 3 models that could sell well, including the iPhone Plus, hence the iPhone Air. The company is planning separate launches for their iPhone models next year, where the foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are scheduled in the fall of next year, while the base iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could still be released in 2027. A next-generation iPhone Air may also be released in Spring, along with the iPhone 18.

