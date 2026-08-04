Next-Generation iPhone Air Releasing in First Quarter of Next Year With New Features

A next-generation iPhone Air is planned for release early next year coming with five features. The device will feature a C2 chip for 5G connectivity, an N2 chip for wireless networking, Bluetooth 6, Thread, and Wi-Fi 7 and better reliability and performance, a smaller Dynamic Island, a rear camera with 48MP Ultra Wide Lens and will be powered by the A20 Pro chip. The existing iPhone Air is powered by the A19 Pro chip made with the 3nm process.

The second iPhone Air is anticipated to have 12GB RAM, Center Stage 18MP Front Camera, and a display measured at 6.5 inches. Apple is looking to switch up its launch cycle for the iPhone, releasing the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September, with the base iPhone released alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2.