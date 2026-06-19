Next-Generation iPhone Air to Have Dual Lens Camera

A new iPhone Air is in the works, expected to be released in the Spring of next year, with the revamped iPhone Air to feature an Ultra Wide lens on top of the Wide lens for a better camera for better bang for buck.

The iPhone Air, featuring two lenses for its camera, has entered advanced testing. The device will not feature any changes in design except for the extra lens that will be seen. Apple is also looking to improve the battery life via efficiency improvements or an increased battery size.

Many past rumors hinted that Apple was looking to integrate a second camera for the next-generation iPhone Air to deal with the main complaint of customers regarding the device. The current iPhone Air features one rear lens with a wide lens, making it look small in the camera quality aspect compared to the base iPhone 17.