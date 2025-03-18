Next iPhone lineup might have Apple’s In-House Wi-Fi Chip

GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu said that the next iPhone 17 lineup might have Apple’s Wi-Fi 7 chip as a standard.

In his latest investor’s note, Pu claims that the four iPhone 17 models will all have the in-house Wi-Fi 7 chip and make an initial debut for the lineup. He said that the component design has been finalized since 2024, and it would be ready for this year’s Apple flagship product, specifically the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17. The same sentiment was echoed by Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that Apple intends to bring its Wi-Fi 7 chip to the next generation of iPhone devices.

The current iPhone 16 models support Wi-Fi 7, although it’s not designed by Apple. The Cupertino-based company intends to eventually make its own chip, as evidenced by the inclusion of the C1 modem in the recently launched iPhone 16e.