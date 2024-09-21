Next iPhone lineup to use 3nm chip

The iPhone 17 lineup will have the enhanced 3-nanometer chip, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

The 3 nm chip technology will come from TSMC, which Apple adopted in 2023 in the form of the A17 and the M3 chip for the iPhone 15 Pro models and the Macs, respectively. Prior to the 3 nm chip, manufacturers were producing the 5 nm chip. The iPhone 16 lineup utilizes the A18 chip coming from a 3 nm process and is faster and more efficient compared to the A16 chip in the iPhone 15.

TSMC plans to get the 2 nm chip production started in 2025, with Apple expected to receive and utilize the technology. Two facilities are being built for the 2 nm manufacturing process, with a third still getting approval for construction. Apple is TSMC’s most prominent customer and gets priority over the others to use on new Macs, iPads, and iPhones.