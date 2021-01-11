Next iPhone may be thicker, have smaller notch

The iPhone 12 was just recently launched but there is already news surfacing about its successor, the iPhone 13.

Rumors say that the next iPhone model will have design tweaks. MacOtakara, a Japanese outlet made mention of the future smartphone having a smaller TrueDepth FaceID camera and a smaller front notch in the screen. Furthermore, the iPhone 13 may be .26mm thicker than the iPhone 12.

MacOtakara stipulates that the rear camera will be encased in sapphire glass, and the iPhone 13 Pro may have the same one as the iPhone 13 Pro Max in terms of camera module, which includes optical image stabilization and more.

The smaller notch is to be expected given that camera components are getting smaller every year. Apple may forego the punch hole design in favor of in-screen camera technology.

Launch date of the iPhone 13 is yet to be determined, with announcements regarding the smartphone to come in this year.