Next iPhone might have always on display

This year’s iPhone may have significant improvements over its predecessor, including bigger batteries, better performance, less noticeable notches and an always-on screen.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg outlines what customers can expect from the iPhone 13. The recently leaked battery capacities go in line with a screen that sports a 120Hz refresh rate and is always on.

The always-on mode is a definite improvement over the last screens, as it copies the Apple Watch technology. With the Apple Watch users will be able to see the time anytime they wish without having to flick their wrists. The same can be applied to the upcoming iPhone where notifications, date and time can be viewed without having to press a button.

This will be made possible using LTPO displays that can manage power more efficiently and without draining the battery too much.

This year’s iPhone models are expected to be announced this fall.