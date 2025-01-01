Next iPhone SE may have a higher price tag

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 could have a higher price point, according to a report from Asia.

A social media post on Naver by ‘yeux1122’ claims that the 4th generation iPhone SE will be sold for around $500 to $540, which is higher compared to the previous iPhone SE 3 at $429. Previous reports claim that the SE model will be priced the same, with more or less a 10% increase. It’s believed that Apple will keep the costs to under $500 in the US and aim for the same market segment as the iPhone SE 3.

The iPhone SE is still the lowest-priced iPhone in the lineup, but upcoming upgrades will force Apple to push the increase to make up for the cost. It’s believed that the fourth-generation iPhone SE will have an OLED screen, USB-C charging, and Face ID. The device could debut in March 2025.