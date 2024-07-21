iPhone

Next iPhone SE may have iPhone 16 rear chassis

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone SE

The upcoming iPhone 4 SE may have the rear chassis of the iPhone 16, according to a rumor from China.

A leaker by the handle ‘Fixed Focus Digital’ recently went on the Chinese social media site Weibo and said that the iPhone SE 4’s backplate manufacturing process will be the same as the iPhone 16 standard model. The iPhone 16 is expected to launch in the fall of this year, while the iPhone SE 4 might come out in the spring of next year. This recent tidbit undercuts the rumor that Apple will have a modified iPhone 14 chassis for the iPhone SE 4. Apple has not commented on this and it’s not yet clear on why the company changed course on the matter.

iPhone SE

The change could mean that the SE will have a new camera system, with rumors saying that it will have a 48MP rear camera on a custom backplate.

