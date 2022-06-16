Next iPhone to have front camera auto-focus

An online tweet by analyst Ming Chi Kuo says that the next generation of iPhones will have an auto-focus feature on its front cameras.

Kuo tweeted that Apple has settled on a 6P autofocus lens from manufacturer Genius for its upcoming iPhone lineup. Rumors regarding the iPhone’s selfie camera getting autofocus has circulated before, but Kuo claims that the Cupertino-based company has finally decided on who to partner with to enable this feature.

Analysis: winners of iPhone 14 front camera's upgrade to AF (auto focus) / 分析：iPhone 14前置攝像頭升級為AF (自動對焦) 的贏家 @mingchikuo https://t.co/USPnSfWFDO — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 13, 2022

The TF analyst said that the iPhone 14’s front camera is to be upgraded from FF to AF (auto focus), which will improve video and selfie performance. Kuo states that critical hardware upgrades include the move to 6P lens and a VCM (voice coil motor). Genius and Cowell are believed to benefit from this move, as Genius is set to become the main supplier, while Cowell will be the one to provide VCM components.

The iPhone 14 lineup is rumored to be revealed in fall this year.