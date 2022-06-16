Next iPhone to have front camera auto-focus

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
iPhone

An online tweet by analyst Ming Chi Kuo says that the next generation of iPhones will have an auto-focus feature on its front cameras.

iPhone

Kuo tweeted that Apple has settled on a 6P autofocus lens from manufacturer Genius for its upcoming iPhone lineup. Rumors regarding the iPhone’s selfie camera getting autofocus has circulated before, but Kuo claims that the Cupertino-based company has finally decided on who to partner with to enable this feature.

The TF analyst said that the iPhone 14’s front camera is to be upgraded from FF to AF (auto focus), which will improve video and selfie performance. Kuo states that critical hardware upgrades include the move to 6P lens and a VCM (voice coil motor). Genius and Cowell are believed to benefit from this move, as Genius is set to become the main supplier, while Cowell will be the one to provide VCM components.

The iPhone 14 lineup is rumored to be revealed in fall this year.

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.