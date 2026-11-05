Next Year’s iPhone 18e To Feature Upgrades

The iPhone 18e releasing next year will have an upgrade in its chip and have a couple of big changes. The only confirmed upgrade by Fixed Focus Digital is the chip upgrade. This and the base iPhone 18 model will have similarities in manufacturing processes in some aspects.

In the past, Fixed Focus Digital correctly predicted the iPhone 17e getting a notch, even if other sources said it would get a Dynamic Island. This suggests that the upcoming model would also not have a Dynamic Island, but this was not fully explained. The claim comes after a report made recently by Digital Chat Station, a leaker on the same platform as Fixed Focus Digital, where they said that the upcoming models would feature an OLED 6.12 display with a 60Hz refresh rate, one 48MP rear camera, and an A20 chip, and hinted at an upgrade for the front camera.

The A20 chip powering the device is said to be similar to the A20 Pro chip powering the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro with one less GPU cores similar to the last model. Apple is switching up the release cycle of the iPhone as they released the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, alongside the foldable iPhone this year, while the base iPhone 18 will be released alongside the iPhone Air 2 and the iPhone 18e in the spring of next year.

The iPhone e by Apple is a line of budget friendly iPhones for those on a budget looking for an entry-level iPhone, featuring 8GB of RAM and powered by the A18, to now an A20 Pro chip to bring in basic Apple Intelligence features to the device. It features a sleek design with a 6.1-inch display. You get 26 hours of power with the iPhone e models.