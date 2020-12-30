Nine iPhones among Most-Activated Smartphones on Christmas

Of the top 10 smartphones that were activated on December 25, 2020, nine were iPhones with the iPhone 11 on number 1.

The iPhone 11 was hailed as the most activated smartphone come Christmas day and holds the spot from previous year, according to Flurry Analytics. It enjoyed a 5% increase compared to the 7-day averages from December 18 to 24.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone XR held the third and second place, respectively, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 took fifth and fourth place.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max enjoyed a 14% increase compared to the 7-day average. Rounding out the list are the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone SE from bottom to top. The only non-iPhone model was the LG K30, which had a 181% increase compared to the 7-day average.

Smartphone activations in 2020 was down by 23% compared to activations in 2019.