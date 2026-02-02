No iPhone Air 2 This Year, according to Latest Report

We may not be getting an iPhone Air 2 this year, since the company plans to launch the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in the second half of this year, and then the base iPhone 18 model to follow in the first half of next year.

Credible sources like The Information and Bloomberg have reported that the iPhone Air 2 is indicated to have a 2027 release likely with the base iPhone 18, while the report made by Nikkei Asia also states that the company does not have plans for a revamped iPhone Air just yet. The iPhone Air 2 is rumored to have a vapor chamber for thermal management similar to the iPhone 17, a bigger battery capacity, a 2nm chip, and will be lighter in weight.

Many reports suggest that demand for the iPhone Air has been low while the base iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro units have been quite popular with a high demand, resulting in the revenue of the iPhone reaching an all-time high in 2025 during the fourth quarter.