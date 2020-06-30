No OLED Panels from BOE to be included in first iPhone shipments because of validation failure

BOE

BOE was to provide the OLED Panels for a few models of new Apple iPhones to be shipped this year, however, it seems that BOE will not provide the OLEDs for the first batch of iPhones that are being shipped in 2020. According to the report by DigiTimes BOE is facing issues and has failed to secure Apple’s validation for the supply of OLED panels.

Apple has plans to release four iPhone models this year and all are 5G enabled. These four models are one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model. Among these four the 5.4-inch and the 6.1-inch model will have a lower price tag.

According to sources BOE started the manufacturing of the OLED panels in 2019 but has not yet reached the production required. BOE has only yielded 20% of the total OLED panels. Sources say that BOE is now trying to improve the yield rates by combining the back-end process of its B11 line and the front-end process of its B7 line.

If BOE is successful in improving the yield rate then it will provide almost two million OLED display panels for Apple iPhones in 2020.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
