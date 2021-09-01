‘No Sound’ service program for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 launches

Apple has started a service program that has been plaguing iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 users when they receive or place calls.

The ‘iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Service Program for No Sound Issues’ is for affected devices that have been manufactured from October 2020 to April 2021. The Cupertino-based company mentioned that the program covers a very small percentage of units, which was due to a faulty component in the receiver module. The phones will not produce sound whenever it’s on a call.

Qualified iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 owners can visit the nearest Apple Authorized Service Provider or Apple and get the issue fixed free of charge. Submitted devices will be inspected and users will be asked to pay for repairs outside the ‘no sound’ fix.

Affected iPhones are covered within 2 years of purchase. Apple however, says that the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini aren’t covered by the service program.