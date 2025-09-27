iPhone

North Dakota iPhone Users Getting Driver’s License Support in Wallet App

By Samantha Wiley
Residents in North Dakota can soon upload their ID and driver’s license to the Apple Wallet App for Apple Watches and iPhones. This is an alternative for physical IDs that users can present at checkpoints, retail stores that require age verification, and some airports in the U.S..


North Dakota has been listed by Apple on its ‘ID in Wallet’ page that can support a driver’s license in the Wallet App. The DOT, or the Department of Transportation in North Dakota recently announced that mobile IDs will be available to drivers in North Dakota as soon as next month.

Around 250 U.S. airports’ TSA’s now accepts mobile IDs, but it is advised you carry your physical ID with you since digital IDs aren’t accepted everywhere. Digital ID for the Wallet App was announced by Apple around 3 years ago, and many states in the U.S have gradually been integrating the feature into their regulations.


