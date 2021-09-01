Notchless iPhone 13 seen in a Ted Lasso episode

Rumors of a notchless iPhone 13 are circulating around on Twitter, but after speculations it seems that it could be more of an editing error than a product placement.

Episode 6 of the Apple TV+ original show revealed a notchless iPhone in two points, with the device shown with the usual interface but without the telltale notch. However, it’s unlikely that Apple will sabotage its big event in September before it’s announced to the public.

In the episode is a close-up shot of the iPhone but with a digital overlay, which suggests that it’s a post-production mistake.

Rumors suggest that the upcoming iPhone 13 won’t have an invisible notch entirely, but it will be smaller compared to the previous iPhone 12.

‘Ted Lasso’ is an Apple original series on the Apple TV+, a subscription-based streaming service that costs $4.99 a month. Currently, Ted Lasso is on its second season.