NYPD gets new iPhone App for memo taking

Memo books and handwritten information are now a thing of the past for the NYPD as they adopt a new way to capture information- a new note-taking iPhone app.

Memo books are used to record arrests, patrol assignments and 911 calls, among others. On February 17, the New York Police Department will upgrade to the digital version when they use the new app for taking notes. This marks an improvement in data collation as it becomes more accessible and less likely to be lost. Moreover, entries won’t be lost due to unintelligible writing and can’t be faked as well.

Anthony Tasso, Deputy Chief of NYPD says that the new digital system should allow for information that can be used to fight crime and give officers better accessibility to vast amounts of information.

The NYPD currently has 37,000 iPhones for officers’ use since they began providing them in 2015.