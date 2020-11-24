Official iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe released

Apple has launched its iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe accessory, which was much-awaited since its announcement in October.

The Leather Sleeve w/ MagSafe is compatible with all iPhone 12 models and is priced at $129. Apple describes the accessory as ‘finished and tanned European leather’ and a patina that develops over time.

Apple has mentioned that the sleeve provides a glove-like fit for the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 and shields the smartphone from scratches, bumps and the occasional drop. Other highlights include a slot for credit cards or bills and an accompanying strap that’s removable.

The sleeve has a special cutout for the iPhone 12 screen. Through NFC technology the digital clock readout will have the same color as the sleeve.

The official MagSafe Sleeve has four colors- (Product)RED, Saddle Brown, Pink Citrus and Baltic Blue. It’s now available to purchase online at the Apple Store.