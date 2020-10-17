Official Leather cases for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 announced

Apple recently announced a slew of accessories for its new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, including the MagSafe cases that are available in Leather and Silicone material.

The Cupertino-based company mentioned that the accessories will be available on its online store but it seems that the leather cases are slated for a later release.

In the ‘Hi, Speed’ keynote Apple introduced the official iPhone 12 leather cases. Reading the fine print, it looks like the accessory will be available on November 6. The iPhone 12 Pro launch announcement made mention of the same thing, confirming the fact that leather cases are also available for the model.

Both iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 are set to be released October 23, 2020 on Friday, with pre-orders starting October 16. The Clear and Silicone cases are to be made available on October 16 and when the first batch comes out. Furthermore, these accessories will support the new MagSafe charging accessory which will charge the device at 15W.