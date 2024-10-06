iPhone

OLED screen with TDDI might arrive in iPhone 17

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17

Taiwanese manufacturing company Novatek has produced a new OLED display with TDDI technology, which might be adopted by Apple.

Mass production of the new OLED technology is expected to start in 2025. The OLED with TDDI, or touch and display driver integration, will allow for a thinner screen as the display drivers and touch sensors layered in. The thin form factor is particularly suited for Apple’s upcoming ‘iPhone Air’ a rumored smartphone that’s said to be the lightest of its kind. DigiTimes reported that the component could be aligned with Apple’s plans to produce the next-generation displays for the iPhone in 2025, which means the iPhone 17 might have OLED with TDDI in September next year.

iPhone 17

Apple may or may not adopt the technology, and the report speculated that the Cupertino-based company would test it on Apple Watch and iPad models first, or reserve it for a foldable iPad or iPhone.

